Mariah Carey Has A Secret Alt-Rock Album In Her Locker

Clash Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Mariah Carey Has A Secret Alt-Rock Album In Her LockerShe worked on Chick's 1995 LP 'Someone's Ugly Daughter'...

Is there no end to *Mariah Carey's* talents?

An artist blessed with a phenomenal voice and no end of songwriting chops, she's held her own across a two decade career.

Penning her memoirs, new book The Meaning Of Mariah Carey is incoming, and it's replete with a flurry of secrets.

Such as *Mariah Carey's* 1995 alt-rock album.

Yes, you read that correctly. Taking time out from her phenomenally successful 'Daydream' full length, Mariah was the hidden hand on Chick's album *'Someone's Ugly Daughter'*.

In a newly revealed excerpt, she writes:

I’d bring my little alt-rock song to the band and hum a silly guitar riff. They would pick it up and we would record it immediately. It was irreverent, raw, and urgent, and the band got into it. I actually started to love some of the songs. I would fully commit to my character. I was playing with the style of the breezy-grunge, punk-light white female singers who were popular at the time.

You know the ones who seemed to be so carefree with their feelings and their image. They could be angry, angsty, and messy, with old shoes, wrinkled slips, and unruly eyebrows, while every move I made was so calculated and manicured. I wanted to break free, let loose, and express my misery—but I also wanted to laugh. I totally looked forward to doing my alter-ego band sessions after Daydream each night.



Fun fact: I did an alternative album while I was making Daydream Just for laughs, but it got me through some dark days. Here's a little of what I wrote about it in #TheMeaningOfMariahCarey S/O to my friend Clarissa who performs the lead w/ me as a hidden layer #Chick #TMOMC pic.twitter.com/Re23t5whcd

— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 27, 2020

