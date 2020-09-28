Celebs wish Lata Mangeshkar on her b'day

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'A true statesman': Bollywood condoles former president Pranab Mukherjee's demise



Bolloywood mourned the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee. Pranab Mukherjee died at 84 in an army hospital in New Delhi. The news was announced by Mukherjee's son Abhijit on Twitter. Soon.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:22 Published on August 31, 2020 Raksha Bandhan: PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi, Big B & others extend wishes



India celebrated Raksha Bandhan on August 3 this year. Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar and spiritual leader Mata Amritanandmayi extended their greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:14 Published on August 3, 2020

Tweets about this