Celebs wish Lata Mangeshkar on her b'day

IndiaTimes Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Today Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar turned a year older as she is celebrating her 91st birthday. Although the legendary singer has decided to not celebrate her special day due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic yet her fans, colleagues and family are taking turns on the internet to wish the ace singer.
News video: Fraternity mourns demise of legendary singer Balasubrahmanyam

Fraternity mourns demise of legendary singer Balasubrahmanyam 01:20

 Legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam died at the age of 74 on September 25. Singer was admitted to Chennai's MGM hospital after symptoms of coronavirus. "Indian music has lost one of its most melodious voices," tweeted President Ram Nath Kovind. Fraternity mourned his sudden demise. "The...

