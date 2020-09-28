Global  
 

Balika Vadhu serial director Ram Vriksha Gaur sells veggies in UP's Azamgarh

Mid-Day Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
He is just another face in the crowd but when he talks about his background, one realises what time and circumstances have done to this man.

Ram Vriksha Gaur, one of the directors of the famous TV serial 'Balika Vadhu', is now selling vegetables in Azamgarh district.

"I had come to Azamgarh for the recce of a film. We were...
'Had come for recce of a film': 'Balika Vadhu' director Ram Vriksha Gaur sells vegetables in Azamgarh

 For the uninformed, Gaur has worked as an assistant director with directors of films of Yashpal Sharma, Milind Gunaji, Rajpal Yadav, Randeep Hooda, Sunil Shetty.
DNA

Balika Vadhu show director sells veggies to make ends meet, says 'I have no regrets'

 Ram Vriksha Gaur, one of the directors of the famous TV serial Balika Vadhu, is now selling vegetables in Azamgarh district.
Bollywood Life


