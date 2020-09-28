Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Max Ehrich Is Still Saying He Found Out About Demi Lovato Breakup Through Tabloids

Just Jared Jr Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Max Ehrich is doubling down on the claim that he found out that Demi Lovato ended their engagement via the tabloids, despite the fact that sources are saying she did inform him before it hit the press. “I was on the set of my new movie, Southern Gospel, with crew and cast members right next [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Why Did Demi Lovato Ended Her Engagement With Max Ehrich?

Why Did Demi Lovato Ended Her Engagement With Max Ehrich? 00:48

 Demi Lovato has ended her whirlwind romance with Max Ehrich. She has called off her engagement and ending their relationship of just six months. Elle and E! got dished on what happened. Apparently, Lovato's view of Ehrich changed. Ehrich changed in the weeks leading up to and days after past social...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Demi Lovato And Max Ehrich Split [Video]

Demi Lovato And Max Ehrich Split

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have gone their separate ways just two months after their whirlwind engagement, ET Canada confirms.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:37Published
Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich Split After Two Month Engagement | Billboard News [Video]

Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich Split After Two Month Engagement | Billboard News

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have ended their engagement after two months, a source close to the singer confirmed to Billboard.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:01Published
Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich break off engagement [Video]

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich break off engagement

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have called off their engagement, according to a source close to the couple.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 00:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Max Ehrich Says He Learned About Demi Lovato Breakup Through the Tabloids

 Max Ehrich is opening up about the surprising way that he learned Demi Lovato had ended their engagement. The 29-year-old The Young and the Restless actor took...
Just Jared

Max Ehrich Knew About Demi Lovato Breakup Before the Tabloids, Source Says

 The tables keep on turning. Max Ehrich addressed his breakup with Demi Lovato for the first time in a series of Instagram Stories on Saturday, Sept. 26. "Imagine...
E! Online

Max Ehrich doubles down on Demi Lovato breakup claims: 'I found out through a tabloid'
ContactMusic


Tweets about this

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. Max Ehrich is doubling down on his claim that he found out Demi Lovato broke up with him via the press: https://t.co/h08sPfVzY0 5 minutes ago