Max Ehrich Is Still Saying He Found Out About Demi Lovato Breakup Through Tabloids
Monday, 28 September 2020 () Max Ehrich is doubling down on the claim that he found out that Demi Lovato ended their engagement via the tabloids, despite the fact that sources are saying she did inform him before it hit the press. “I was on the set of my new movie, Southern Gospel, with crew and cast members right next [...]
Demi Lovato has ended her whirlwind romance with Max Ehrich. She has called off her engagement and ending their relationship of just six months. Elle and E! got dished on what happened. Apparently, Lovato's view of Ehrich changed. Ehrich changed in the weeks leading up to and days after past social...