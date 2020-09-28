Global  
 

Beyonce Sends Flowers To Young Fan Battling Cancer

Just Jared Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
A young fan got a special delivery from Beyonce over the weekend. Lyric Chanel, who is fighting brain cancer/Anaplastic Ependymoma, shared an image of an arrangement of white flowers that she received from the 39-year-old Grammy winner. “When the Queen Bey sends you flowers 😱😱😱,” the post’s caption read on Instagram. “Thank you so much [...]
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Beyonce sends flowers to cancer-stricken fan

Beyonce sends flowers to cancer-stricken fan 00:54

 Beyonce has brightened up a sick fan's weekend by sending her flowers.

