Beyonce Sends Flowers To Young Fan Battling Cancer
Monday, 28 September 2020 () A young fan got a special delivery from Beyonce over the weekend. Lyric Chanel, who is fighting brain cancer/Anaplastic Ependymoma, shared an image of an arrangement of white flowers that she received from the 39-year-old Grammy winner. “When the Queen Bey sends you flowers 😱😱😱,” the post’s caption read on Instagram. “Thank you so much [...]
