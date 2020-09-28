Global  
 

Judge Blocks TikTok Ban By President Trump Hours Before Going Into Effect

Just Jared Jr Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
The TikTok ban has been temporary blocked by a federal judge! On Sunday evening (September 27), it was announced that the judge had halted President Trump‘s ban on new downloads and updates of the app in the U.S., Variety reports. The ban was set to go into effect later that night, but the ruling grants [...]
