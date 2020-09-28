Music Industry Unites To Condemn Government Plans For Night Time Industries

Global  
 

Clash Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
The music industry has united to condemn government support of the night time industries, following comments made by Health Minister Helen Whately.

The government minister spoke to Kay Burley on Sky News, and seemed to rule out support for elements of the creative industries impacted by new regulations.

The comments immediately went viral, drawing widespread condemnation from across the music industry.

With more than one million jobs at stake across live music and beyond, the holes in the government's argument quickly unravelled - hell, even Piers Morgan *pointed it out.*

Revisit Helen Whately's comments on Sky News below.



Health Minister @Helen_Whately: “It doesn’t make sense to continue supporting jobs where there simply isn’t work at the moment.”

“So you’re not going to support the nightlife industry? It’s done?” RC#KayBurley pic.twitter.com/CIjNZTNahp

— Kay Burley (@KayBurley) September 28, 2020

Amongst the condemnation was some positive steps - the unity alone was heartening, and we'd like to share a few useful threads of information.



A THREAD- PLEASE RT

1/ AN OPEN LETTER TO @RishiSunak @OliverDowden @BorisJohnson
Grassroots Music Venues: Viable Long Term Businesses

'Grassroots Music Venues have faced a tough couple of decades.

— Music Venue Trust (@musicvenuetrust) September 28, 2020



The night-time economy has been totally disregarded by government policy. The government narrative has delivered empty promises to entertainment, cultural and social institutions in an industry that has been exiled...#NTE #Entertainment #Culture #Covidhttps://t.co/pXXO9OnDDA

— NTIA (@wearethentia) September 27, 2020

Related: *Boris Johnson's Coronavirus Fumble Is Destroying Live Music In The UK*

