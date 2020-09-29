Global  
 

21 Savage and Metro Boomin Use Morgan Freeman To Announce Savage Mode 2

SOHH Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Atlanta rapper 21 Savage and Metro Boomin are finally giving fans the update they’ve waited for. The hip-hop pair have announced a much-needed Savage Mode 2 album is coming this week following months of anticipation. 21 Savage’s Savage Mode 2 Release Plans Savage and Metro went the cinematic route to break the news to fans. […]
