Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara name baby boy after his late brother River

Mid-Day Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Actors Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have named their newborn after his late brother River Phoenix.

This is their first child, and though the "Joker" star and his fiancee Rooney reportedly welcomed the baby boy a month ago, they have not officially announced the birth of their child.

Director Victor Kossakovsky shared the...
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara welcome baby boy

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara welcome baby boy 00:47

 Engaged actors Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have become parents to a baby boy.

