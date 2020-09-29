Skai Jackson & Alan Bersten Do The Jive To 'Princess & The Frog' Song 'Almost There'

Global  
 

Skai Jackson was the first celeb to dance on this week’s Dancing With The Stars on Monday (September 28) from Los Angeles. The 18-year-old Disney Channel star performed the jive with her partner Alan Bersten for Disney night. Skai and Alan danced to the song “Almost There” from the movie The Princess and the Frog. [...]
