Eddie Redmayne Canceled for Defending J.K. Rowling Against Transphobic Backlash Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

In an interview, the 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' actor calls the subsequent backlash against the 'Harry Potter' author 'absolutely disgusting.' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this