Chrissy Teigen Updates Fans After Getting a Blood Transfusion

Just Jared Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Chrissy Teigen is updating fans on her condition after she was hospitalized for excessive bleeding during her pregnancy. The 34-year-old model was hospitalized on Sunday night (September 27) and the next day, she received a blood transfusion. She took to her Instagram Stories to update fans on what happened after teasing the tranfusion earlier in [...]
Video Credit: ETCanada
News video: Chrissy Teigen Hospitalized After Suffering Bleeding During Pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen Hospitalized After Suffering Bleeding During Pregnancy 02:16

 After being on bed rest for weeks, and her pregnancy being ruled high risk, Chrissy Teigen has now been hospitalized for heavy bleeding. In true Chrissy fashion, she updates her fans on how exactly she made it to a hospital bed.

Chrissy Teigen Worries Fans with Blood Transfusion Photo Amid Hospitalization

 Chrissy Teigen is currently in the hospital for bleeding while pregnant. If you don't know, she has been on bed rest but over the weekend things shifted and...
Just Jared


