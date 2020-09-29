Chrissy Teigen Updates Fans After Getting a Blood Transfusion
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 () Chrissy Teigen is updating fans on her condition after she was hospitalized for excessive bleeding during her pregnancy. The 34-year-old model was hospitalized on Sunday night (September 27) and the next day, she received a blood transfusion. She took to her Instagram Stories to update fans on what happened after teasing the tranfusion earlier in [...]
After being on bed rest for weeks, and her pregnancy being ruled high risk, Chrissy Teigen has now been hospitalized for heavy bleeding. In true Chrissy fashion, she updates her fans on how exactly she made it to a hospital bed.