Chrissy Teigen Updates Fans After Getting a Blood Transfusion Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

Chrissy Teigen is updating fans on her condition after she was hospitalized for excessive bleeding during her pregnancy. The 34-year-old model was hospitalized on Sunday night (September 27) and the next day, she received a blood transfusion. She took to her Instagram Stories to update fans on what happened after teasing the tranfusion earlier in [...] 👓 View full article

