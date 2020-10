Chrishell Stause Has a Cinderella Moment on 'DWTS,' Earns Her Best Score Yet! (Video) Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Chrishell Stause dances with her partner Gleb Savchenko during the latest episode of Dancing With the Stars on Monday (September 28) in Los Angeles. The 39-year-old Selling Sunset star performed a waltz with Gleb while dressed as Cinderella and Prince Charming. It was Disney Night on Monday and they performed to “A Dream is a [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this