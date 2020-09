Artists Turn GoFundMe Comments Into A 'Get Well Soon!' Card For A Sick System Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

"We're thinking about it as an archive of well wishes, but an archive that shouldn't exist, that exists because of a terrible structural inequality that we all face," says artist Sam Lavigne. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this