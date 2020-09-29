Live Sector To Hold #WeMakeEvents Day Of Action Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

It takes place on September 30th...



The live music sector will unite for the *#WeMakeEvents* day of action on September 30th.



The pandemic has crippled live music, with curfews, enforced shutdowns, and caps on the volume of performances rendering live music next to impossible.



Some countries - notably on mainland Europe - have provided funding for creative industries impacted by this... the UK's response, however, has been lacklustre.



Now the #WeMakeEvents campaign aims to hold a day of action, a 24 hour protest alerting others to their plight.



In the UK alone, more than one million jobs are at risk in night time economies, an area that generates up to £6 billion in annual income.



Glastonbury figure Emily Eavis is amongst those getting behind the campaign.







We need to support the live music and events industry. Please get behind #WeMakeEvents' day of action on Wednesday. https://t.co/ZvXZf2g8jW pic.twitter.com/zjz5UMnTqa



— Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) September 28, 2020



Here's some information direct from organisers.







What do empty arenas mean for all the people that work inside them?

Thanks to #emmabanks from @caafoundation and @itvnews for highlighting the issues facing our industry!https://t.co/BXzRCtfYH4#WeMakeEvents #LetTheMusicPlay #LetUsDance #LightItInRed #ForgottenLtd #ExcludedUK pic.twitter.com/k8ourUL8Ba



— #WeMakeEvents Campaign (@WeMakeEventsoff) September 28, 2020

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

It takes place on September 30th...The live music sector will unite for the *#WeMakeEvents* day of action on September 30th.The pandemic has crippled live music, with curfews, enforced shutdowns, and caps on the volume of performances rendering live music next to impossible.Some countries - notably on mainland Europe - have provided funding for creative industries impacted by this... the UK's response, however, has been lacklustre.Now the #WeMakeEvents campaign aims to hold a day of action, a 24 hour protest alerting others to their plight.In the UK alone, more than one million jobs are at risk in night time economies, an area that generates up to £6 billion in annual income.Glastonbury figure Emily Eavis is amongst those getting behind the campaign.We need to support the live music and events industry. Please get behind #WeMakeEvents' day of action on Wednesday. https://t.co/ZvXZf2g8jW pic.twitter.com/zjz5UMnTqa— Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) September 28, 2020Here's some information direct from organisers.What do empty arenas mean for all the people that work inside them?Thanks to #emmabanks from @caafoundation and @itvnews for highlighting the issues facing our industry!https://t.co/BXzRCtfYH4#WeMakeEvents #LetTheMusicPlay #LetUsDance #LightItInRed #ForgottenLtd #ExcludedUK pic.twitter.com/k8ourUL8Ba— #WeMakeEvents Campaign (@WeMakeEventsoff) September 28, 2020Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

