Róisín Murphy - Róisín Machine Tuesday, 29 September 2020

A bold and confident return...



Leading with singles like ‘Incapable’, ‘Narcissus’, and ‘Murphy’s Law’, it’s instantly apparent that *Roisin Murphy* is constructing 'Roisin Machine' into a pristinely manufactured persona. Perhaps that’s a direct representation of the curated character the record revolves around; the voice Roisin performs as is in itself pristinely manufactured. It feels like every lyric is gentle and coiffed, soft and styled like the character is.



Self-assured and unapologetic, 'Roisin Machine’s narrator is the star of the show here. But that doesn’t feel right - the intense and intelligent electronic beats that make up the majority of the album are also the star of the show. The two don’t feel at war with one another, there is no sense of Roisin’s vocals fighting with the musical production like there often is in electronic records. There are thoughtful beats and thoughtful words here, complementing each other instead of overpowering one another.



'Roisin Machine’s ten tracks merge the ordinary with the dancefloor and the ego with companionship. ‘Roisin Machine’ is an introspective display - our persona is open with us and shares her deepest worries, but she knows where to stop, and she knows her worth. Paired with Roisin’s talent for house, funk, and experimental grooves, this is a bold and confident record with nothing to lose.



*7/10*



Words: *Erin Bashford *



- - -



- - -



