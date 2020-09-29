DJ Khaled Celebrates Miami Heat Heading To NBA Finals
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 () Despite playing in a bubble, the Miami Heat are killing it. South Beach producer DJ Khaled celebrates his hometown’s advancement into the NBA Finals. The Heat took out the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals and are now set to face-off against the Los Angeles Lakers for Game 1 starting Wednesday, […]
The Miami Heat reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014 as a 125-113 win over the Boston Celtics wraps up a 4-2 series victory. BBC News Also reported by •FOX Sports •cbs4.com •BBC Sport •Newsday