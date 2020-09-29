Global  
 

DJ Khaled Celebrates Miami Heat Heading To NBA Finals

SOHH Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Despite playing in a bubble, the Miami Heat are killing it. South Beach producer DJ Khaled celebrates his hometown’s advancement into the NBA Finals. The Heat took out the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals and are now set to face-off against the Los Angeles Lakers for Game 1 starting Wednesday, […]
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Miami Heat Fans Celebrate With Pots And Pans After Big Win

Miami Heat Fans Celebrate With Pots And Pans After Big Win 02:13

 Brooke Shafer reports the Heat will now advance to the NBA finals where they will face off against the Lakers.

Heat Fans Fired Up For NBA Finals [Video]

Heat Fans Fired Up For NBA Finals

Brooke Shafer reports they are looking forward to the match up involving the Heat and Lakers.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:00Published
Shannon Sharpe reacts to LeBron's Lakers making the 2020 NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe reacts to LeBron's Lakers making the 2020 NBA Finals | UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Lakers handled business and closed out their series against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday to advance to the Finals for the first time since 2010. LeBron James made sure the series..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:59Published
Heat oust Celtics, advance to NBA Finals [Video]

Heat oust Celtics, advance to NBA Finals

Bam Adebayo scores season-high 32 points in 125-113 win.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:29Published

Eastern Conference Finals: Miami Heat wrap up 4-2 series win to reach NBA Finals

 The Miami Heat reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014 as a 125-113 win over the Boston Celtics wraps up a 4-2 series victory.
BBC Sport

Heat see off Celtics to reach NBA Finals against Lakers

 The Miami Heat reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014 as a 125-113 win over the Boston Celtics wraps up a 4-2 series victory.
BBC News Also reported by •FOX Sportscbs4.comBBC SportNewsday

Jimmy Butler continues to get the last laugh as Miami Heat are headed to the NBA Finals

 Every team that has added Butler has been better for it, and worse after he left
CBS Sports


