David Attenborough Recalls Björk Collaboration

Clash Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Broadcaster *David Attenborough* has recalled working with *Björk*.

The two were brought together in 2013 by Channel 4, sharing a mutual concern for conservation of the natural environment.

David Attenborough looked back on their time in one another's company with NME, calling her “a very original person”.

The broadcaster is prepping his new Netflix film, with A Life On Our Planet looking back on his career while offering updates on the global situation.

“I have to be quite straightforward and say I’m not into the music scene really,” he admitted. “But when I worked with Björk (for the documentary) I took her interest in me as a considerable intellectual compliment”.

He added: “She’s a very original person and said some very nice things. I mean it’s strange music but it’s very original music!”

Continuing, David Attenborough said: “She’s very up to the mark and very concerned with the relationship between human beings and the natural world.”

