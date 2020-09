Matt Damon & Jodie Comer Return to 'Last Duel' Set After COVID-19 Lockdown Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Matt Damon is back filming The Last Duel alongside Jodie Comer (and his character is still rocking his mullet!) The stars of the film were seen on Monday (September 28) at Cahir Castle in Cashel, County Tipperary, Ireland to resume production on the Ridley Scott film. Production was underway earlier this year but was shut [...] 👓 View full article

