Chrissy Teigen Had a 'Scary Morning' at Hospital: 'The Scramble to Hear the Heartbeat Seemed Like Hours'

Just Jared Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Chrissy Teigen has provided a scary update in her hospitalization, and we’re so happy to hear that everyone, including her baby boy, is okay. If you don’t know, Chrissy is currently pregnant with her third child with John Legend. The pregnancy is considered high risk and she has been bleeding. Chrissy was put on bed [...]
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Chrissy Teigen taken to hospital for heavy bleeding

Chrissy Teigen taken to hospital for heavy bleeding 00:40

 Pregnant Chrissy Teigen has been taken to hospital after she began bleeding constantly.

