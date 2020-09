You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources James Cameron Says 'Avatar' Sequels Are Nearly Complete



Sequels Are Nearly Complete While speaking with Arnold Schwarzenegger as part of the 2020 Austrian World Summit, Canadian-born director James Cameron reveals "Avatar 2" has finished production while.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:40 Published 21 hours ago ‘’Avatar 2’ Filming Is Complete



‘’Avatar 2’ Filming Is Complete Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:27 Published 22 hours ago James Cameron confirms filming on Avatar 2 has finished



James Cameron has given fans a major update on the status of his sci-fi sequel Avatar 2. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this