The View’s Joy Behar Has Debate Advice for Joe Biden, Including Putting Barack Obama in Front Row to Freak Trump Out
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 () The View co-host Joy Behar, a fierce critic of President Donald Trump, advised the Biden campaign to put former President Barack Obama in the front row of the debate audience, solely to freak the president out.
