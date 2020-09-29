Global  
 

The View's Joy Behar Has Debate Advice for Joe Biden, Including Putting Barack Obama in Front Row to Freak Trump Out

Mediaite Tuesday, 29 September 2020
The View co-host Joy Behar, a fierce critic of President Donald Trump, advised the Biden campaign to put former President Barack Obama in the front row of the debate audience, solely to freak the president out.
News video: Trump And Biden Enter Critical Weekend

Trump And Biden Enter Critical Weekend 00:33

 (CNN) Democratic nominee Joe Biden is moving from briefing books into full days of preparations. President Donald Trump is studying notecards and getting help from a long-time ally, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. As Trump and Biden enter a key weekend of preparation for their showdown in...

