Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Duchess Kate Middleton Roasts Marshmallows with Scouts!

Just Jared Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) tries some toasted marshmallows during her visit to a Scout Group on Tuesday (September 29) in London, England. The 39-year-old royal took part in some outdoor activities including roasting marshmallows with some of the children. The Duchess also learned how Scout groups adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic. You [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Kate Middleton Roasts Marshmallows With London Scouts

Kate Middleton Roasts Marshmallows With London Scouts 01:37

 While visiting the London Scout group, the Duchess of Cambridge took part in crafts and other outdoor activities, like roasting marshmallows.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Big and Small Ways the Duchess of Cambridge Honors Princess Diana All the Time [Video]

The Big and Small Ways the Duchess of Cambridge Honors Princess Diana All the Time

Kate Middleton never knew Princess Diana, but that doesn’t mean that she cannot honor her memory. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:54Published
Tatler Magazine Deletes Kate Middleton Insults, But Leaves In Meghan Markle Jabs [Video]

Tatler Magazine Deletes Kate Middleton Insults, But Leaves In Meghan Markle Jabs

Threatened legal action persuaded Tatler Magazine to edit a story about the Duchess of Cambridge, but left in criticism of the Duchess of Sussex. Buzz60’s TC Newman has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:24Published
Kate Middleton Launches Inspiring Collection Of UK Lockdown Photos [Video]

Kate Middleton Launches Inspiring Collection Of UK Lockdown Photos

Led by The Duchess of Cambridge, Hold Still is an ambitious community project to create a unique portrait of the UK during lockdown. Over 31,000 submissions were received and a panel of judges selected..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Tweets about this

domceoc

Theo Raeken #RP RT @JustJared: Duchess Kate Middleton roasted marshmallows with a Scout Troup in London today https://t.co/77toiwOtop 47 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Duchess Kate Middleton Roasts Marshmallows with Scouts! https://t.co/a3TLjr3tyu 48 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Duchess Kate Middleton Roasts Marshmallows with Scouts! https://t.co/9KPQ4Y497Q 48 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Duchess Kate Middleton Roasts Marshmallows with Scouts! https://t.co/P1XLYolGvp 48 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Duchess Kate Middleton roasted marshmallows with a Scout Troup in London today https://t.co/77toiwOtop 48 minutes ago