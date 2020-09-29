|
21 Savage + Metro Boomin Reveal Cash Money Records-Inspired Savage Mode II Album Cover
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Atlanta rapper 21 Savage is determined to keep the attention on his upcoming Savage Mode II album. The hip-hop superstar has shared the project’s artwork to the masses and confirmed a Friday release date. 21 Savage Reveals Savage Mode II Cover Savage hit up Instagram to reveal the must-see artwork. The cover features Savage and […]
