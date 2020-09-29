Global  
 

21 Savage + Metro Boomin Reveal Cash Money Records-Inspired Savage Mode II Album Cover

SOHH Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Atlanta rapper 21 Savage is determined to keep the attention on his upcoming Savage Mode II album. The hip-hop superstar has shared the project’s artwork to the masses and confirmed a Friday release date. 21 Savage Reveals Savage Mode II Cover Savage hit up Instagram to reveal the must-see artwork. The cover features Savage and […]
