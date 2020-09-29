Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Zac Efron to Star in 'Firestarter' Stephen King Reboot!

Just Jared Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Zac Efron is about to take on an exciting reboot project! The 32-year-old High School Musical alum will star in the upcoming relaunch of Stephen King‘s Firestarter, Deadline reported Tuesday (September 29). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zac Efron Keith Thomas is directing the film, which is being adapted by writer Scott Teems [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

We Are Your Friends Movie (2015) - Clip with Zac Efron and Emily Ratajkowski - 128 bpm [Video]

We Are Your Friends Movie (2015) - Clip with Zac Efron and Emily Ratajkowski - 128 bpm

We Are Your Friends Movie (2015) - Clip with Zac Efron and Emily Ratajkowski - 128 bpm - Plot synopsis: Caught between a forbidden romance and the expectations of his friends, aspiring DJ Cole Carter..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:42Published
Zac Efron's new girlfriend helps 'calm him down' [Video]

Zac Efron's new girlfriend helps 'calm him down'

Zac Efron's rumoured new girlfriend Vanessa Valladares has "calmed him down a lot", according to sources.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:01Published
Zac Efron is reportedly 'house-hunting in Byron Bay' [Video]

Zac Efron is reportedly 'house-hunting in Byron Bay'

Hollywood star Zac Efron has been house-hunting in Byron Bay, according to a source.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Zac Efron to Star in Adaptation of Stephen King’s Thriller ‘Firestarter’

Zac Efron to Star in Adaptation of Stephen King’s Thriller ‘Firestarter’ Zac Efron will star in “Firestarter,” the adaptation of Stephen King’s classic sci-fi thriller of the same name. Keith Thomas (“The Vigil”) will...
The Wrap


Tweets about this