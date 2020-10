You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Indian family hosts baby shower for pregnant pet dog despite COVID pandemic



A family showed their love for a pet dog by hosting a baby shower despite the raging COVID pandemic. Prakash Kumbar, a resident of Vijayapura, Karnataka in southern India, had decided to hold a baby.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:57 Published 3 weeks ago Jessica Simpson 'freaked out' over turning 40



Jessica Simpson "freaked out" before turning 40, because she wasn't ready to "accept" her age. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:03 Published on August 22, 2020 Community Baby Shower turns 14



Community Baby Shower turns 14 this year. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 02:40 Published on August 20, 2020

Tweets about this