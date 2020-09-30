Trump Challenged To Condemn White Supremacists And Militias, Instead Says ‘Proud Boys Stand Back and Stand By’
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 () When former Vice President Joe Biden and moderator Chris Wallace challenged President Donald Trump to denounce white supremacists and right-wing militias, Trump agreed he would, but when pressed to do so, said "Proud Boys, stand back and stand by!"
