Trump Challenged To Condemn White Supremacists And Militias, Instead Says ‘Proud Boys Stand Back and Stand By’ Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

When former Vice President Joe Biden and moderator Chris Wallace challenged President Donald Trump to denounce white supremacists and right-wing militias, Trump agreed he would, but when pressed to do so, said "Proud Boys, stand back and stand by!"