Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Challenged To Condemn White Supremacists And Militias, Instead Says ‘Proud Boys Stand Back and Stand By’

Mediaite Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
When former Vice President Joe Biden and moderator Chris Wallace challenged President Donald Trump to denounce white supremacists and right-wing militias, Trump agreed he would, but when pressed to do so, said "Proud Boys, stand back and stand by!"
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Zenger News - Published
News video: Police arrest antifa during Proud Boys protest in Portland

Police arrest antifa during Proud Boys protest in Portland 01:32

 A coalition of pro-Trump and right-wing activists including the Proud Boys rallied in Portland Saturday afternoon against Antifa.A state of emergency had been declared by Oregon Governor Kate Brown Friday afternoon, placing Oregon State Police, rather than local police, in charge.The rally...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump strategy data leak targets Joe Biden [Video]

Trump strategy data leak targets Joe Biden

Last night Channel 4 News revealed Donald Trump's strategy to deter millions of Black Americans from voting for Hillary Clinton. Tonight, how white voters are being targeted to be terrified of Joe..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 03:24Published
Trump dismisses tax story as 'fake news' [Video]

Trump dismisses tax story as 'fake news'

Donald Trump has dismissed a report that he paid just 750 US dollars (£578) infederal income taxes the year he ran for president and in his first year inthe White House. Mr Trump, who has fiercely..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Oregon Gov. 'incredibly worried' about Proud Boys rally [Video]

Oregon Gov. 'incredibly worried' about Proud Boys rally

Oregon Governor Kate Brown on Friday declared a state of emergency in Portland over the weekend due to risks of violence as thousands of members of what she called "white supremacist groups" such as..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:29Published

Related news from verified sources

"Stand back and stand by": Trump doesn't condemn white supremacists

 After the debate, in the Proud Boys' Telegram channel, members boasted of Mr. Trump's reaction to "stand back and stand by."
CBS News Also reported by •Just JaredSBSBusiness InsiderNPR

‘The Most Despicable Answer in Presidential Debate History’: Trump Comments About White Supremacists and Proud Boys Sparks Confusion, Outrage on Twitter

‘The Most Despicable Answer in Presidential Debate History’: Trump Comments About White Supremacists and Proud Boys Sparks Confusion, Outrage on Twitter President Donald Trump told far-right neo-fascist group the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by" when former Vice President Joe Biden and moderator Chris...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

MediciSusan

Susan Medici RT @JRubinBlogger: Wallace challenged Trump to condemn White militias and White supremacists, which Trump hedged and dodged. In fact, he se… 20 seconds ago