Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dolly Parton, Jenifer Lewis, & Christine Baranski to Star in New Netflix Christmas Movie

Just Jared Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Dolly Parton is bringing Christmas to Netflix! The 74-year-old entertainer’s song “Christmas On The Square” – off of her upcoming holiday album A Holly Dolly Christmas – will be turned into a movie on the streaming site. Dolly will produce the movie, and star in it alongside Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, Treat Williams, and Jeanine [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: THR News - Published
News video: Netflix Picks Up Dolly Parton Christmas Movie | THR News

Netflix Picks Up Dolly Parton Christmas Movie | THR News 01:09

 Dolly Parton and Netflix are extending their working relationship.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A NEW YORK CHRISTMAS WEDDING Movie [Video]

A NEW YORK CHRISTMAS WEDDING Movie

A NEW YORK CHRISTMAS WEDDING Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Jennifer (Nia Fairweather) is growing increasingly anxious about her upcoming Christmas wedding to her handsome, successful fiancé, David..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:12Published
CHRISTMAS UNWRAPPED movie [Video]

CHRISTMAS UNWRAPPED movie

CHRISTMAS UNWRAPPED movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Cynical reporter Charity (Amber Stevens West) gets the opportunity of a lifetime when her boss, Janet (Cheryl Ladd) assigns her to profile Erik..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:35Published
THE CHRISTMAS BALL Movie [Video]

THE CHRISTMAS BALL Movie

THE CHRISTMAS BALL Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Clare (Deirdre Mullins), a woman struggling with her dance career, accepts her Aunt Bridget’s (Caroline Langrishe) invitation to come to England..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Dolly Parton has written a new Christmas musical starring Christine Baranski. Maybe some good can come from 2020 after all

 It’s going to take a miracle to salvage the gender reveal party fire of a year that 2020 has been so far. And by miracle, we mean Dolly Parton and Christine...
PinkNews


Tweets about this