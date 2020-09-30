Things Get Witchy In The First Trailer For 'The Craft: Legacy'
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 () Cailee Spaeny submerges herself into a magical bath after meeting three girls at her new school in the first trailer for The Craft: Legacy. The movie is a continuation of the original The Craft movie and watches as “an eclectic foursome of aspiring teenage witches get more than they bargained for as they lean into [...]
Check out the official trailer for the supernatural horror movie The Craft: Legacy, directed by Zoe Lister-Jones. It stars Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, Michelle Monaghan and David Duchovny.
The Craft: Legacy Home Premiere: October 28, 2020
