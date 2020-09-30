Global  
 

Things Get Witchy In The First Trailer For 'The Craft: Legacy'

Just Jared Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Cailee Spaeny submerges herself into a magical bath after meeting three girls at her new school in the first trailer for The Craft: Legacy. The movie is a continuation of the original The Craft movie and watches as “an eclectic foursome of aspiring teenage witches get more than they bargained for as they lean into [...]
News video: The Craft: Legacy - Official Trailer

The Craft: Legacy - Official Trailer 02:28

 Check out the official trailer for the supernatural horror movie The Craft: Legacy, directed by Zoe Lister-Jones. It stars Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, Michelle Monaghan and David Duchovny. The Craft: Legacy Home Premiere: October 28, 2020 After you watch The Craft:...

'The Craft: Legacy' anoints four new witches in sparkly, spooky first trailer

 Now is the time. This is the hour. Ours is the trailer. Ours is the power.  On Tuesday, out of nowhere, Blumhouse Productions dropped the first trailer for...
