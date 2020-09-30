Amanda Seyfried Shares Photo Of Her Baby Bump After Welcoming Her Second Child Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Amanda Seyfried has shared one of the first images of her second pregnancy with her fans on social media. The 34-year-old The Art of Racing in the Rain actress posted the pic following the news that she and husband, Thomas Sadoski, welcomed a son over the weekend. “The Before,” Amanda captioned the pic, which shows [...] 👓 View full article

