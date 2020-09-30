Amanda Seyfried Shares Photo Of Her Baby Bump After Welcoming Her Second Child
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 () Amanda Seyfried has shared one of the first images of her second pregnancy with her fans on social media. The 34-year-old The Art of Racing in the Rain actress posted the pic following the news that she and husband, Thomas Sadoski, welcomed a son over the weekend. “The Before,” Amanda captioned the pic, which shows [...]
