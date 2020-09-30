Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Disney+ Launches GroupWatch Feature So You Can Watch Your Faves With All Your Friends

Just Jared Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Disney+ just announced that they’ll be launching GroupWatch to the streaming service. The new feature will be integrated into the platform and will allow up to seven different people to watch the same show or movie at the same time. GroupWatch is available right now to users in the United States and will expand into [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Disney adds 'GroupWatch' feature to Disney+

Disney adds 'GroupWatch' feature to Disney+ 01:22

 Disney+ is rolling out a new 'GroupWatch' feature, which will help the users enjoy their favourite movies and shows with their friends. According to Deadline, Disney+ announced the news on Tuesday (September 29). As its name implies, GroupWatch lets as many as seven friends (who all have their own...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Disney+ Rolling Out ‘GroupWatch’ Feature [Video]

Disney+ Rolling Out ‘GroupWatch’ Feature

Disney+ Rolling Out ‘GroupWatch’ Feature

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:24Published

Tweets about this

gleedemifan01

Trisha RT @JustJared: Disney+ just launched a brand new feature for subscribers https://t.co/Ou8NNO7TkO 34 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Disney+ just launched a brand new feature for subscribers https://t.co/Ou8NNO7TkO 1 hour ago

__axdrew

 RT @PopCrave: .@DisneyPlus launches Group Feature allowing up to 7 people to stream content together. 🔗: https://t.co/mbylHWf1RO https://t… 2 hours ago

sassypeppotts

Poppy RT @TheDisInsider: Disney+ Launches GroupWatch Feature in The U.S. https://t.co/uOmftjksoQ 3 hours ago

WTKR3

WTKR News 3 #Disney+ launches new feature GroupWatch so you can binge-watch with friends https://t.co/PmeUroIvzN https://t.co/Ase9I1iCHA 3 hours ago

Malice_Witch

Malice Witch RT @getFANDOM: Disney+ launches 'GroupWatch' in the US, letting up to 7 people with different accounts watch the same show together The f… 4 hours ago