Helen Reddy, 'I Am Woman' singer, dead at 78

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Singer Helen Reddy, best known for her hit "I Am Woman," has died at age 78.
I AM WOMAN movie - Helen Reddy Tribute [Video]

I AM WOMAN movie - Helen Reddy Tribute

I AM WOMAN movie - Helen Reddy Tribute - Plot synopsis: For the first time on screen, I AM WOMAN tells the inspiring story of singer Helen Reddy, who wrote and sang the song “I Am Woman” that..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:41Published
I Am Woman Film Clip [Video]

I Am Woman Film Clip

I Am Woman Film Clip - Plot synopsis: For the first time on screen, I AM WOMAN tells the inspiring story of singer Helen Reddy, who wrote and sang the song “I Am Woman” that became the anthem for..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:53Published
'I Am Woman' Trailer [Video]

'I Am Woman' Trailer

I Am Woman Trailer - For the first time on screen, 'I Am Woman' tells the inspiring story of Helen Reddy, writer and singer of 'I Am Woman', a song which became the anthem for the women's movement in..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 01:58Published

'I Am Woman' Singer and Feminist Icon Helen Reddy Dead at 78

 Helen Reddy, the woman who sang the song that became the anthem of the women's rights movement has died. Reddy's family said the Australian singer died Tuesday,...
TMZ.com Also reported by •Just JaredBelfast TelegraphNewsmaxJapan TodayUSATODAY.comTelegraph.co.ukIndian ExpressThe Age

Helen Reddy, the roaring sound of feminism

 The Australian singer, who became a global superstar on the back of her hit I Am Woman, has died in the US at the age of 78.
The Age


