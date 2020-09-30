Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FACT CHECK: Hunter Biden Was “Dishonorably Discharged” from US Navy Reserve

Earn The Necklace Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
In the first Presidential Debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, Trump took jabs at Biden’s son, Hunter. The former Vice President’s son, Hunter Biden, had a brief Naval career before his discharge in 2014. President Trump claimed that Hunter Biden was dishonorably discharged as an addict. While Biden refuted that claim, […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: President Trump slams Hunter Biden at first presidential debate

President Trump slams Hunter Biden at first presidential debate 01:05

 President Trump seemed to try to rattle Joe Biden by bringing up Biden’s son, Hunter.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Horse parade in Las Vegas to support Joe Biden [Video]

Horse parade in Las Vegas to support Joe Biden

Horse parade in Las Vegas to support Joe Biden's campaign for president.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:13Published
Trump And Biden Enter Critical Weekend [Video]

Trump And Biden Enter Critical Weekend

(CNN) Democratic nominee Joe Biden is moving from briefing books into full days of preparations. President Donald Trump is studying notecards and getting help from a long-time ally, former New Jersey..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published
Denver teen holding Joe Biden sign says a driver pointed a gun at him and a group of people [Video]

Denver teen holding Joe Biden sign says a driver pointed a gun at him and a group of people

A teen waving a sign supporting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says a driver harassed him for his political views and later came back and pointed a gun at him and a group of people.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:46Published

Tweets about this

jilstereo

**jilster** RT @RaheemKassam: Joe Biden just said Hunter Biden did NOT get "tens of millions of dollars" between Ukraine, Russia, and China. Will the… 24 seconds ago

jilstereo

**jilster** RT @Cernovich: Hunter did get discharged for drug abuse. Fact. Why didn’t Chris Wallace face check Biden as he keeps doing for Trump? 34 seconds ago

preyeyinkore

Preye 🇳🇬 RT @BreitbartNews: CLAIM: Former Vice President Joe Biden claimed that his son Hunter Biden did not receive $3.5 million from the former Mo… 35 seconds ago

tquist1550

Tammy Quist RT @beck_jea: @RudyGiuliani Fact check Rudy: NO proof Hunter Biden got $3.5M from this Russian businesswoman. No proof he had interest in t… 56 seconds ago