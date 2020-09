Aamir Khan shares Paani Foundation's achievement of turning barren land into forest Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Aamir Khan is overwhelmed with pride and the reason for it is Paani Foundation's recent achievement.



In the span of 2 years starting September 2018, inspired by the great Japanese ecologist Akira Miyawaki - Paani foundation in association with Saytrees Environmental trust embarked on their highly ambitious journey, to turn a... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this trendy RT @BOWorldwide: #AamirKhan Shares #PaaniFoundation’s Achievement Of Turning A Barren Patch Of Land Into A Forest @aamir_khan https://t.c… 11 minutes ago Diganta Guha Aamir Khan shares Paani Foundation’s achievement of turning a barren patch of land into a forest… https://t.co/0eCaf61LhX 46 minutes ago αϐι∂ ααмιяιαи RT @Bollyhungama: An overwhelmed #AamirKhan shares Paani Foundation’s achievement of turning a barren patch of land into a forest @aamir_k… 2 hours ago Vijay M RT @NH_India: #AamirKhan is overwhelmed with pride and the reason for it is #PaaniFoundation’s achievement of turning a barren patch of lan… 10 hours ago