Sonu Sood honoured by the United Nations Development Programme with Special Humanitarian Action Award Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

For extending a helping hand and sending home lakhs of migrants, helping thousands of stranded students across geographies abroad, providing free education and medical facilities to young children and creating free employment opportunities to the needy in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Sonu Sood has been conferred the... 👓 View full article

