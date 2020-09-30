Global  
 

Sonu Sood honoured by the United Nations Development Programme with Special Humanitarian Action Award

Mid-Day Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
For extending a helping hand and sending home lakhs of migrants, helping thousands of stranded students across geographies abroad, providing free education and medical facilities to young children and creating free employment opportunities to the needy in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Sonu Sood has been conferred the...
News video: Sonu Sood receives UNDP's special humanitarian action award: A real life hero|Oneindia News

Sonu Sood receives UNDP's special humanitarian action award: A real life hero|Oneindia News 00:56

 Actor Sonu Sood emerged as the messiah for the poor and helpless as he reached to everyone who sought his help. Sonu has been honoured with United Nations Development Programme's (UNDP) prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award. The actor has received the award at a virtual ceremony on Monday...

