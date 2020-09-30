Global  
 

"Iron Mask" - cast: Jackie Chan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Flemyng, Charles Dance, Rutger Hauer, Christopher Fairbank, Martin Klebba, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Igor Jijikine, Lance Luu

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
*Release date :* November 20, 2020
*Synopsis :* For the first time ever, screen legends Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan face off against each other in battle in ...
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: THE IRON MASK Movie trailer - Starring Jackie Chan, Arnold Schwarzenegger

THE IRON MASK Movie trailer - Starring Jackie Chan, Arnold Schwarzenegger 03:01

 Plot synopsis: For the first time ever, screen legends Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan face off against each other in battle in this epic fantasy-adventure! In order to save his homeland from certain doom, a kung fu master (Chan) must escape from the maniacal James Hook (Schwarzenegger) in...

