Chris Wallace Receives Some Support From Rivals — But Gets Trashed By Hosts at His Own Network Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Fox News' Chris Wallace received mixed reactions after moderating the first 2020 Fox News' Chris Wallace received mixed reactions after moderating the first 2020 presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden -- including many negative responses from colleagues at his own network. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this BT RT @Mediaite: Chris Wallace Receives Some Support From Rivals — But Gets Trashed By Hosts at His Own Network https://t.co/AZv0fmcVxE 2 minutes ago Tracy Refinetti RT @geoff9cow: Chris Wallace Receives Some Support From Rivals But Gets Trashed By Hosts at His Own Network https://t.co/DLnvOFjiQj @Charli… 7 minutes ago Geoff Ninecow Chris Wallace Receives Some Support From Rivals But Gets Trashed By Hosts at His Own Network… https://t.co/mLiJsrdxe5 8 minutes ago Mediaite Chris Wallace Receives Some Support From Rivals — But Gets Trashed By Hosts at His Own Network https://t.co/AZv0fmcVxE 16 minutes ago