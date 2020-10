Oscar Isaac and Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in Movie About the Making of The Godfather Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Oscar Isaac and Jake Gyllenhaal are set to star in Francis and the Godfather, an upcoming movie about the making of The Godfather. Isaac will play director Francis Ford Coppola and Gyllenhaal will portray producer Robert Evans in the film, which will cover the battles that went on behind the scenes of the 1972 classic.

