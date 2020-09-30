Global  
 

Shawn Mendes Teases New Single & Album 'Wonder' With New Video

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Shawn Mendes is kicking off his fourth album era! The 22-year-old singer first teased fans by sharing the word “Wonder” before dropping a video about it. “whatiswonder.com @whatiswonder,” Shawn captioned the video, which leads you to a website and a new Instagram account. In the video, Shawn sings and shows off some clues at his [...]
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: New BTS Album Coming In November

New BTS Album Coming In November 00:35

 Korean Pop group BTS is releasing a new album in November. That's the groups second 2020 album. BTS, which stands for Beyond the Scene. They released their first album of the year, "Map of the Soul: 7," in February. The group told CNN earlier this month they would've been on tour had it not been...

