Kelly Clarkson Enjoys a Weekend Getaway at the Beach With Her Friends

Just Jared Wednesday, 30 September 2020
Kelly Clarkson Enjoys a Weekend Getaway at the Beach With Her FriendsKelly Clarkson is having some fun in the sun! The 38-year-old American Idol alum and Kelly Clarkson Show host looked happy spending the weekend with some of her girlfriends over the weekend on Sunday (September 27) in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kelly Clarkson Kelly was seen kicking back and laughing [...]
