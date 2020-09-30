Disney+ Casts Newcomer Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel For Upcoming Series
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 () Disney+ found a new star in Iman Vellani! The newcomer actress will star in the title role of the new Marvel Studios/Disney+ series titled Ms. Marvel, as well as future Marvel films, THR reports. “Ms. Marvel centers on New Jersey teenager Kamala Khan, who broke ground in 2014 as Marvel’s first Muslim character to star [...]
Mark Zagorski has a vision for a unified connected TV effectiveness metric. But first, he's going to need to ensure connected TV ads can all be seen in the first place. In September, Zagorski joined as..