Disney+ Casts Newcomer Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel For Upcoming Series

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 30 September 2020
Disney+ found a new star in Iman Vellani! The newcomer actress will star in the title role of the new Marvel Studios/Disney+ series titled Ms. Marvel, as well as future Marvel films, THR reports. “Ms. Marvel centers on New Jersey teenager Kamala Khan, who broke ground in 2014 as Marvel’s first Muslim character to star [...]
