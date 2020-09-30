Global  
 

Donald Glover Reveals Girlfriend Michelle Gave Birth to Third Baby

E! Online Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Donald Glover's family is feeling even more love. The actor and his longtime love Michelle welcomed their third baby, a son also named Donald, together during the coronavirus...
 Donald Glover has become a father for the third time after he and his girlfriend Michelle White welcomed their third child amid the coronavirus pandemic, some months ago.

