Jeffree Star Calls Black Beau 'F***ing Scum' for Allegedly Stealing His Stuff Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Underneath Andre Marhold's since-deleted Instagram post, the beauty guru says, 'Since you can't answer the phone right now, can you give me all the stuff back that you stole from my house??' 👓 View full article

