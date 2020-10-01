Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb to release in Australia, New Zealand, UAE
Thursday, 1 October 2020 () The Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb has been confirmed for release in Australia, New Zealand and UAE on November 9. Cast member Tusshar Kapoor took to Instagram and shared the poster of the film. "This Diwali, #LaxmmiBomb to release on 9th November in Australia, New Zealand and UAE," he wrote.
