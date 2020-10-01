Global  
 

Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb to release in Australia, New Zealand, UAE

Mid-Day Thursday, 1 October 2020
The Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb has been confirmed for release in Australia, New Zealand and UAE on November 9. Cast member Tusshar Kapoor took to Instagram and shared the poster of the film. "This Diwali, #LaxmmiBomb to release on 9th November in Australia, New Zealand and UAE," he wrote.

He added: "Laxmmi Bomb is...
