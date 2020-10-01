Global  
 

Salman Khan to resume shooting for Radhe from this date; to take all the precautions

Mid-Day Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
The shooting for Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe' will kick off on October 2 at ND Studios in Karjat. This 15-day schedule will be followed by a final shoot at Mehboob Studios in Bandra for the patchwork.

Along with adhering to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) laid down by the government, the team will also take some...
