Juhi Chawla: My kids are embarrassed to see my films, especially the earlier ones Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

One would think having a gorgeous, talented and popular actress as your mom would be something of an exciting thing and one would be a fan of her work by default. However, this doesn't seem to be the case with Juhi Chawla and her children. Apparently, Juhi's kids - Jahnavi and Arjun Mehta - try not to watch any of her... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Juhi Chawla reveals her children feel embarrassed to see her films because of THIS reason As much as people enjoyed watching her romance onscreen, Juhi Chawla has now revealed that her kids, Jahnavi and Arjun, equally feel embarass to see her romantic...

Bollywood Life 22 hours ago





Tweets about this