You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu clicked twinning in pink. Pic will make you smile Dilip Kumar on Wednesday treated fans to a rare picture of him with his wife, actress Saira Banu.

Zee News 16 hours ago



Dilip Kumar-Saira Banu are in 'pink' of their health in latest photo Dilip Kumar's official Twitter page shared a beautiful photo of the legendary actor with wife Saira Banu.

DNA 15 hours ago





Tweets about this