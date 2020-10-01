Global  
 

'The Kissing Booth' star Joel Courtney marries 'best friend' Mia Scholink

Mid-Day Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Teenybopper star Joel Courtney has married his longtime love Mia Scholink. Courtney, who became popular starring in "The Kissing Booth" series of films, walked down the aisle in Phoenix, amidst close friends and family.

"I am just so thrilled to be married," Courtney told people.com. "It's one of those things where as much...
