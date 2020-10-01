Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

I will continue to do social work along with my filmi career: actor Ajaz Khan

Mid-Day Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
I will continue to do social work along with my filmi career: actor Ajaz KhanControversial actor Ajaz Khan, nowadays, is giving more attention to his film career by leaving the contraversi. Ajaz Khan completed a video album and three films with the help of people at Lockdown.

The Government of India has banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok. Which has greatly affected the youth of India. Millions of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Zuber K Khan Talks About His Next Film On Sushant Singh Rajput [Video]

Zuber K Khan Talks About His Next Film On Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor Zuber K Khan is all ecstatic about his big upcoming release, a film that is made on the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput called Nyaay: The Justice. the actor speaks on length about his..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 27:52Published
Sushant Death Case: NCB may summon Sara Ali Khan & Shraddha Kapoor in the drug angle | Oneindia News [Video]

Sushant Death Case: NCB may summon Sara Ali Khan & Shraddha Kapoor in the drug angle | Oneindia News

As the allegations and claims fly thick and strong in the drugs angle probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Sources say that Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor may be summoned by the Narcotics..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:14Published
Fly high! Kashmiri youth to feature in web series produced by Salman Khan [Video]

Fly high! Kashmiri youth to feature in web series produced by Salman Khan

Big moment has arrived for a youth, who hailed from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. Ummer Khan, earlier worked in TV serials is now set to be featured in a web series, which is being produced..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:24Published

Tweets about this