Bella Hadid Does Some Shopping at Black Lives Matter Charity Event in NYC

Just Jared Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Bella Hadid picks up some thrifted clothes while shopping at the Sidewalk Sale for Social Justice on Sunday afternoon (September 27) in Brooklyn, New York. The 23-year-old model chatted with workers and volunteers as she shopped at the event benefiting the Black Lives Matter movement. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid Later [...]
