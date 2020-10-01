|
Bella Hadid Does Some Shopping at Black Lives Matter Charity Event in NYC
Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Bella Hadid picks up some thrifted clothes while shopping at the Sidewalk Sale for Social Justice on Sunday afternoon (September 27) in Brooklyn, New York. The 23-year-old model chatted with workers and volunteers as she shopped at the event benefiting the Black Lives Matter movement. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid Later [...]
